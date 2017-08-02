RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Rain Cools Us Down, Plus A Look At The Coming Weekend

August 2, 2017 8:12 AM By Dan Brounoff
Yesterday’s High: 91..*Normal High: 97..Normal Low: 76*

  • A rainy commute to work this morning.
  • Slow down, lots of ponding…especially in construction zones.
  • Active weather pattern for the start of August!
  • Best rain chances: Today, Late Sat. -> Mon.
  • 21” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Cloudy and cool. 60% chance of showers with isolated thunder. Nothing severe. High: Low to mid 80s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Patchy morning fog. 20% chance of showers. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: Low 90s. Heat index upper 90s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. 30% chance of storms along an afternoon cool front. High: Low 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm. 30% chance of storms. Highs: Near 90.

Sunday. Cloudy and warm. 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs: 80s.

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Upper 80s

