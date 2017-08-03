3 Dead Following Wrong-Way Crash On I-45 Near Corsicana

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead following a head-on crash along Interstate 45 in Navarro County.

Investigators say five cars in all were involved in the collision that happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports say a Ford Explorer SUV was spotted going south in the northbound lanes of I-45. Near Corsicana, the driver of the Ford SUV hit a Nissan head on that had several passengers inside.

A silver Toyota was unable to stop in time and hit the Nissan from behind. Two other vehicles, a blue Lexus and white Toyota tried to get out of the way of the accident…but ended up with minor damage.

One unidentified person in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene…and two more passengers from that car died at the hospital.

The driver of the white Toyota is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver and a passenger of the wrong way Ford are in the hospital with serious injuries.

People in the other Toyota and the Lexus weren’t hurt.

Investigators say it’s too early to tell what led to the Ford’s wrong way driving.

