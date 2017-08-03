CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
3 Dead Following Wrong-Way Crash On I-45 Near Corsicana

August 3, 2017 5:22 AM
Filed Under: Corsicana, deadly wrong-way crash, Death, i-45, Navarro County, Texas

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people are dead following a head-on crash along Interstate 45 in Navarro County.

Investigators say five cars in all were involved in the collision that happened just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports say a Ford Explorer SUV was spotted going  south in the northbound lanes of I-45. Near Corsicana, the driver of the Ford SUV hit a Nissan head on that had several passengers inside.

A silver Toyota was unable to stop in time and hit the Nissan from behind. Two other vehicles, a blue Lexus and white Toyota tried to get out of the way of the accident…but ended up with minor damage.

One unidentified person in the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene…and two more passengers from that car died at the hospital.

The driver of the white Toyota is in the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver and a passenger of the wrong way Ford are in the hospital with serious injuries.

People in the other Toyota and the Lexus weren’t hurt.

Investigators say it’s too early to tell what led to the Ford’s wrong way driving.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com and 1080 KRLD for the latest information. 

