4 Hurt On Deadly Ride At Ohio State Fair Remain Hospitalized

August 3, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Accident, Death, Fire Ball, Malfunction, mechanical problem, Ohio, Ohio State Fair, pendulum, state fair ride, thrill ride

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four people injured when a thrill ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair remain hospitalized, including a woman in a coma.

An 18-year-old man was killed and seven people injured when the swinging and spinning Fire Ball ride broke apart July 26 on the state fair’s midway.

Tyler Jerrell’s burial was Tuesday. His girlfriend, 18-year-old Keziah Lewis, remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Relatives of 18-year-old Jennifer Lambert say she’s opened her eyes briefly but hasn’t woken up.

Forty-two-year-old Russell Franks is in critical condition. His niece, 36-year-old Tamica Dunlap, is in serious condition.

A co-owner of the company that provides rides at the fair in Columbus has said he’s certain the ride fell apart because of a mechanical problem. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

