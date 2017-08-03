Anthony Brown Leaves HOF Game With Hamstring Injury

CANTON (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their key players to an injury in the first quarter of the Hall of Fame game on Thursday night.
Cornerback Anthony Brown left the game with a right hamstring injury. Brown started the game and only lasted two series.
Before leaving the game with the injury, Brown gave up a 35-yard catch from Cardinals backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to Brittan Golden. Later on, Brown got the first Cowboys sack of the preseason when he brought down Gabbert.
Brown was a sixth-round pick out of Purdue in the 2016 draft. He had 56 tackles, eight deflections and an interception in nine starts.