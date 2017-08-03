Boeing Dreamliner Drew Giant Outline Of Itself In The Air

August 3, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Boeing, Dreamliner

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW) – A Boeing Dreamliner drew an amazing outline of itself on a trip across parts of the United States.

According to the Washington Post, the Boeing Corporation confirmed that the 787-800 Dreamliner was performing an 18-hour endurance flight.

The plane took off from Seattle, Washington and went through Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennesse, Kentucky, Missouri and Iowa in route to make the image.

