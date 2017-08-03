Cowboys Top Cardinals 20-18 In HOF Game

August 3, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Hall of Fame Game, NFL
CANTON, OH - AUGUST 03: Uzoma Nwachukwu #16 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a 14-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter of the NFL Hall of Fame preseason game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2017 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The NFL is back, sort of.

With no stars and few starters on the field Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys edged the Arizona Cardinals 20-18 in the Hall of Fame game.

At least the turf held up — unlike a year ago, when the game was canceled for safety reasons. The new field passed NFL operations directors’ approval, and the footing was steady.

Rookie Sam Irwin-Hill, unlikely to beat out Dallas veteran Dan Bailey for the placekicking job, made field goals of 23 and 43 yards, the latter providing the winning points in the fourth quarter.

The opening half featured a handful of big plays, with Arizona’s third-string quarterback, Blaine Gabbert, consistently finding open receivers down the middle.

“There were a couple specific plays by the defense on those first couple of drives,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Blown assignments on a big third-down conversion, and it wasn’t physical enough. It wasn’t aggressive enough.”

Dallas’ Kellen Moore, who missed last season with an ankle injury, had some success passing down the sidelines, but his second-quarter interception by Brandon Williams in the end zone ruined a drive.

With the likes of Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson, Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu sitting it out, Arizona could be pleased with the work of backup running backs Kerwynn Williams and Andre Ellington, who both scored on short runs.

“It was great to see the offense move the ball and get touchdowns on those first two drives,” Fitzgerald said. “O-line, running game, passing the ball, that was impressive and I’m happy for every one of those guys.”

And with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jason Witten, Sean Lee and their strong offensive line pretty much inactive, the Cowboys could point to veteran RB Alfred Morris and receivers Brice Butler and Rico Gathers.

Morris showed off a spin move worthy of Elliott on a 25-yard run, Butler had 78 yards on two catches in the first half , and Gathers, a hoops starter at Baylor, made a 26-yard touchdown catch.

Gathers also made a diving reception and slipped a pair of tackles on a 17-yard play early in the third period . That led to Uzoma Nwachukwu’s 14-yard TD catch from fourth-string rookie Cooper Rush. The former rebounding standout had three catches for 59 yards.

Generally, though, it was a sloppy exercise befitting the lack of star power.

UP NEXT: Dallas hosts Indianapolis in the first full week of preseason games on Aug. 19. Arizona hosts Chicago that night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch