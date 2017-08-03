Dallas Strong Releases Video About July 7 Tragedy To The Public

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just last month when Texas, and the nation, took time to remember five police officers ambushed and gunned down in downtown Dallas. Now, Dallas Strong has released a video, previously only seen by relatives of the victims, to the public.

A peaceful march against police shootings, ended with the shooting of police officers. When the smoke cleared on July 7, 2016 four officers with the Dallas Police Department and one Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) officer were dead.

Events on July 7, 2016 came to an end when police cornered the man who shot and killed the officers, Micah Xavier Johnson, above the loading area at El Centro College. Police sent a bomb robot in with an explosive device and detonated it near Johnson.

Now, through the eyes of some of the shooting victims, first-responders, family and friends, the Dallas Police Department Media Relations Unit has made public a documentary video about the July 7 tragedy.

Fallen in the line of duty were Dallas police Officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa and DART Officer Brent Thompson.

City officials say the video, made in conjunction with the Dallas Public Information Office, “provided an outlet for several of the officers involved in the incident and the family members of the fallen to speak out and tell their stories.”

The video was played for the family members of the fallen after the memorial service one the one-year anniversary of the deadly shootings.

While they say they were “only able to scratch the surface” the group representing Dallas Strong said they hope “the video will provide some healing and closure to those who watch.”