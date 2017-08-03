DART Police ID Beating Suspects

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS11 has confirmed DART Police have identified some of the attackers in a beating aboard a Green Line train on Sunday, July 31.

None have been arrested.

CBS11 also confirmed two of the suspects are Whataburger employees.

DART Police went to arrest them Thursday but sources told CBS11, a manager tipped them off and they didn’t show up for work.

DART Police will also increase its presence at the Deep Ellum and Baylor train stations and is working with its 13 member cities to increase their police presence.

DART spokesman Mark Ball said five men and two women started to spit and hit victim Kennan Jones after he complained about someone smoking.

“Everything just went from 0 to 100,” said Jones, who is grateful to have survived. “I’m just very happy to be here… happy to hug my kids.”

The two minute and 30 second cell phone video (see above) captured at the tumultuous scene, shows the group follow Jones as he attempted to get away. They continually hit, kick and punch him, seemingly without remorse. Two more men jump in on the brawl. Toward the end of the footage, Jones was hit with a skateboard in the head — first by one of the men, then again by one of the women. He was helpless, lying on the ground when they delivered the potentially fatal blows.

Jones said it was at that point he started to black out.

“I actually said, ‘OK, OK. Y’all win.’ ”

Jones was rushed to Baylor Hospital just after midnight but refused to press charges. While he is upset with his attackers, he’s also irritated with the driver of the train.

“To me, they saw enough to be, to stop that moment and say, ‘We’re not going nowhere until police come,’ ” said Jones.

Ball said a dispatcher saw the fight on the platform’s camera and called police. Officers showed up within 10 minutes. However, Ball said it’s unclear if the DART driver witnessed the fight.

“I’m so sorry it happened to him and I apologize for that,” said Ball.