FBI Searching For Dallas Fugitive Wanted For Capital Murder

DALLAS (CBDFW.COM) – The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information directly leading to the arrest of a violent fugitive wanted for capital murder they consider armed and dangerous.

Fugitive Mark Anthony Ponce, who may be using the alias “Juan Pablo Hernández Villalón” allegedly kicked in the front door of his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and killed her new boyfriend.

It happened on September 17, 2014, and Ponce was charged in the shooting death the next day.

Investigators said Ponce likely fled to Mexico to avoid arrest and prosecution. As a result, on November 19, 2014, a federal arrest warrant for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution was issued by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Ponce is described as a 23-year-old Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He has a mole beneath his lower lip. Investigators said they think he’s living in either Aguascalientes, Mexico or San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Anyone with information leading to his arrest, will receive a reward of up to $5,000. They can call 1.800.225.5324 or submit tips online here.

For possible sightings outside the United States, please contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.