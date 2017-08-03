Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Across Nation Up 5 Cents

COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country rose an average 5 cents per gallon this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.15 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.33 per gallon.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.06 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the highest gasoline prices in Texas at an average $2.25 per gallon. Fort Worth residents aren’t saving much more with gas there at $2.24 per gallon.
“The days of dropping summer gas prices appear to be behind us for now,” said AAA Texas Representative Daniel Armbruster.
AAA market analysts say refinery maintenance, dropping inventory and booming demand will likely continue to push gas prices higher over the next few weeks.
