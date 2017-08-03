Jerry Jones Says Elliott Investigation Not About Domestic Violence

CANTON (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says “domestic violence is not the issue” in the NFL’s investigation into whether or not Ezekiel Elliott violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

In an appearance on NBC’s broadcast of the Hall of Fame game, Jones said that “Zeke has had some other things that are being looked at,” before repeating once again that domestic violence isn’t the issue.

Jones was later asked to clarify what he means by “other things.”

“There are a couple of issues that might or might not … and that’s gonna be up to the league to decide … that fall under the behavioral guidelines,” Jones said. “But in my opinion, we’re preparing our team for Zeke (to play).”

Jones also said he hopes a decision on a possible suspension for Elliott is made in the very near future.

“I would really hope that it would be immediately,” Jones said. “I think that we will see that imminently.”

Elliott has been involved in numerous off-the-field incidents since he became a member of the Cowboys.

A woman in Ohio accused Elliott of abuse in 2016, however, police in Ohio declined to charge him with any crime.

The Ohio State product was allegedly involved in an altercation at a bar in Dallas in July. A man was treated with a broken nose but didn’t know who hit him at the time of the incident. Dallas officers said they attempted to get in touch with the victim over the course of the next few days, but were unable to get his cooperation.

Elliott also was caught on video pulling down a woman’s shirt at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas.

He also was seen visiting a marijuana shop in Seattle last season. Marijuana is legal in the state of Washington, but it’s banned in the NFL.