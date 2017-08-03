CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Facebook Live Event @7:30 - Obamacare: Should It Stay Or Go?

Preparations Begin For Construction Of New Rangers Ballpark

August 3, 2017 5:40 PM By Joel Thomas
Filed Under: Ballpark, ballpark construction, ballpark parking, City of Arlington, Globe Life Park, Texas Live!, Texas Rangers
20170803 173422 Preparations Begin For Construction Of New Rangers Ballpark

Temporary fencing for new ballpark construction (Joel Thomas – CBS11)

ARLINGTON (CBS11) – Workers began lining up hundreds of yards of temporary fencing as work begins on the Texas Rangers new ballpark.

The project affects 1,500 parking spaces southeast of Globe Life Park in Arlington.

“Yesterday we were able to drive through there and park,” said ballpark visitor Kevin Garrett. “But today we had to move over one lot.”

Work crews are preparing to turn part of Tundra Lot B and a portion of Nolan Ryan Expressway into a new stadium. The entire Lot A is closed to accommodate the stadium and Texas Live! projects. Nolan Ryan Expressway is closed just south of Randol Mill.

The sudden changes are causing some initial confusion.

“Myself and others who are used to parking on the other side of the lots it’ll probably be a little bit less inconvenience,” season ticket holder Scot Dyer said. “Of course, that could change when all the people who used to park here are not going to park over there.So it’s going to be a little bit of a disruption until they get everything figured out.”

Fans say dealing with the construction is tolerable knowing there’s a new ballpark on the way.

“We haven’t had that much of an issue getting around,” Garrett said. “It’ll be a lot better having a closed roof stadium during the summertime, I can tell you that. It’s going to make it awfully nice.”

“Of course, that has a lot to do with what (General Manager) Jon Daniels does with the club more than what they do with the ballpark,” Dyer said. “And with the changes they are making, and I’m kind of an Adrian Beltre fan, as everybody else is, and if they are in the rebuilding mode? that might cut into my season ticket holding you desire.”

