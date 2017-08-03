Search Continues For 2 Home Invasion Suspects In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth family was held at gunpoint and robbed. Today the search continues for their attackers.

It was around 4 a.m. when Cynthia Prostok and her husband woke up to find two armed men in their bedroom. The men were demanding cash.

Eventually one of the suspect’s took Cynthia’s husband to a bank, while the woman and her daughter stayed with the other gunman at their home near Texas Christian University.

The ordeal lasted about an hour and no one was hurt.

While police say they don’t know why the home, on Riverbend Drive, was chosen Cynthia Prostok has a good idea. “They specifically told us that it was the cars, in the front, that made them chose our house. And they told us that if our door… if they had tried the door and it was locked, they wouldn’t have broken in the door.”

The family admits their back door was unlocked and the alarm system wasn’t turned on.

The robbers got away with jewelry and about $4,000.

Everything considered Cynthia Prostok said, “We’re very lucky. It could have ended up much worse for us.”

Police continue to search for the suspects and have increased patrols in the neighborhood.