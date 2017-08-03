Surveillance Video: Search For Arlington Sexual Assault Suspect

August 3, 2017 11:16 AM
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are asking for help tracking down a man that sexually assaulted a woman inside a massage business.

Cameras inside the building caught a clear shot of the man as he walked in, and out of the business on Park Row Drive.  Police say while inside he sexually assaulted a female employee.

suspect1 Surveillance Video: Search For Arlington Sexual Assault Suspect

Credit: Arlington Police Department

He is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs between 230 and 260 pounds.  He has visible tattoos on his chest and arms.

Officers say the man was driving a silver or white 2007 to 2016 Jeep Wrangler.  The Jeep has a tow winch and unique aftermarket tires.  It did not have a front license plate.

Arlington Police Department is working with detectives from Dalworthington Gardens to determine if this same man is behind a similar attack from 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

 

