Surveillance Video: Search For Arlington Sexual Assault Suspect

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are asking for help tracking down a man that sexually assaulted a woman inside a massage business.

Cameras inside the building caught a clear shot of the man as he walked in, and out of the business on Park Row Drive. Police say while inside he sexually assaulted a female employee.

He is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs between 230 and 260 pounds. He has visible tattoos on his chest and arms.

Officers say the man was driving a silver or white 2007 to 2016 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep has a tow winch and unique aftermarket tires. It did not have a front license plate.

Arlington Police Department is working with detectives from Dalworthington Gardens to determine if this same man is behind a similar attack from 2015.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.