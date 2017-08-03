CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
U.S. Airman, Combat Veteran Killed In Kuwait

August 3, 2017 4:41 PM
Tech. Sgt. David Board, 49, of Barboursville, West Virginia (photo courtesy: Defense Video Imagery Distribution System)

(CBSDFW.COM) – A U.S. airman was killed in Kuwait during a non-combat-related incident yesterday.

Tech. Sgt. David Board, 49, of Barboursville, West Virginia was deployed in support of combat operations of Operation Inherent Resolve.

“David was a great American. A true patriot… and we greatly miss him,” said Col. Johnny M. Ryan, Jr. 130th Airlift Wing Commander. “He epitomized the core values – integrity first, service before self and excellence in all that he did.”

Col. Ryan, Jr. said Board served honorably for eight years as an aircraft fuel maintenance technician. Additionally, he served six years active duty working as a missile maintenance technician.

“David was a combat veteran. He served and supported operations Desert Storm, Shield and Inherent Resolve.”

Board was assigned to the 130th Airlift Wing at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, West Virginia.

 

