North Texas Congressman Gets Earful On Russia At Town Hall

August 3, 2017 9:56 PM By Jeff Paul
LITTLE ELM (CBS11) – Special Counsel Robert Mueller is widening his investigation into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 Presidential Election by impaneling a grand jury.

It was a frequently brought up development during a town hall for Republican Congressman Michael Burgess in Little Elm.

Burgess would not answer most questions regarding the Russia probe, saying the questions were too hypothetical.

“So you’re okay with collusion and Russia interfering with our election?” questioned one citizen speaker.

Burgess hesitated at first when asked about meeting with any foreign adversary, but eventually answered, “no.”

“I will say this, you have had a full year to produce something and it hasn’t happened,” said Rep. Burgess.

Audience member were torn on the development.

“I think it’s going to settle it. Sometimes you have to have a grand jury look at things and work the issues out,” said Gary Lynch, a Denton resident.

Other voters who were critical of the GOP and President Trump hope real answer come out of the investigation.

“However if there are individuals who seem to be concerned with appearances, then this might be something that they should be concerned about,” said Cindy Gabrielsen, a Denton resident.

SMU constitutional law professor Dale Carpenter said the use of a grand jury is the first step in what could be a very serious matter for the Trump administration.

“I think when the President is being investigated by special counsel and by several committees in Congress, the President should be very concerned,” said Carpenter.

The grand jury gives investigators the chance to put witnesses under oath.

Carpenter said Mueller and other prosecutors are using evidence, not politics.

“That does not suggest to me that there was any kind of witch hunt involved here,” said Carpenter.

He suspect the investigation is on a path that could span several more months or even up to a year.

Carpenter believes there could be no indictments, indictments that are brought forward that do not involve the Trump administration or the investigation could produce evidence that could lead to a confrontation between the President and Congress.

