Child Writes NASA For Planetary Protection Gig: ‘Sister Says I’m An Alien’

(CBSDFW.COM) – NASA’s recent job opening for a Planetary Protection Officer to protect Earth from possible alien contamination has garnered responses from people of all ages.

But a response from one New Jersey fourth grader quickly piqued their interest, according to nasa.gov.

Nine-year-old Jack Davis is a self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy” who listed several pretty convincing reasons why he’s a good fit.

Tops on his list, is his sister’s belief that Davis is in fact — an alien. Secondly, he has watched all the alien and space movies allowed for a kid his age. He lists his young age as an asset, and a willingness to learn to “think like an alien.”

Sounds as though young Jack has already put in quite a bit of leg work.

In light of his efforts, plus his impressive cover letter, NASA’s Planetary Science Director Jim Green sent Davis a letter.

When 4th grader and self-proclaimed “Guardian of the Galaxy”, Jack, wrote to us about applying for a job, we replied https://t.co/932pj3Q50B pic.twitter.com/RhcGdnzGAw — NASA (@NASA) August 4, 2017

Davis also received a phone call from NASA’s Planetary Research Director, Jonathan Rall at NASA Headquarters in Washington, to congratulate him on his interest in the position.

NASA’s Planetary Protection Officer position has existed since the 1960s.

The job comes with a six-figure salary, ranging from $124,406 to $187,000 annually, and the successful candidate will have a “secret” security clearance.

