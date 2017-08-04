Cruelty Charges For Texas Woman After 100+ Animals Rescued

KELLER (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas woman has been charged with animal cruelty after more than 100 cats and dogs were rescued from her home in July.

Fifty-six-year-old Deborah Thompson has been charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

Officers were called to Thompson’s house in Keller on July 24 after receiving complaints about a foul odor on the property. They obtained a search warrant after being denied entry.

Once inside the house officers found 27 dogs and 84 cats. They say Thompson had failed to provide the animals with food and water and did nothing to maintain their health.

All of the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian and are receiving needed treatment — mostly for dehydration and malnourishment.

The Humane Society of North Texas was awarded custody of the seized animals Thursday.

Thompson was arrested and booked into the Keller Jail, but was released after posting $20,000 bond.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)