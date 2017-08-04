Dallas Police Alert: Search For Indecent Exposure Suspect

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police sent out a community alert after three women were victims of indecent exposure in less than ten minutes. Police say the suspect and vehicle description from each victim matched.

He is a black male in his 30’s with a heavy build. He has longer hair on top, shorter hair on the sides, and no facial hair.

He was driving a newer model, gray, 4-door vehicle with paper “Clay Cooley” tags.

The first woman was walking in the 8100 block of Santa Clara Drive when the man pulled up, exposed himself to her, and made sexual advances.

Eight minutes later a woman in her car in the 9700 block of Ash Creek, three miles away, says the man pulled up next to her, exposed himself, and made sexual advances.

Then just three minutes after that a woman walking in the 9700 block of Twin Creek, less than a half mile away, says the same thing happened to her.

Police are asking all residents in that area to be on alert. Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Dallas Police Department.