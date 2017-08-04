Dallas Police Investigating Possible Road Rage Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – One person is in the hospital after being shot in what police say may be another road rage incident.

Dallas Police began the investigation just after midnight when they found a car that had crashed on Stemmons Freeway near Woodall Rodgers around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning. When police approached, the found the driver had been shot.

The unidentified driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say it’s not clear if the victim was shot on the highway or somewhere else.

There are still several road rage shootings being investigated across North Texas, several of which happened within one week earlier this summer.

Dallas police have not released any info about a suspect in this case.