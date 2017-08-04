Hit Song ‘Despacito’ Becomes Most Viewed Video On YouTube

August 4, 2017 1:31 PM
gettyimages 674218682 e1501871368642 Hit Song Despacito Becomes Most Viewed Video On YouTube

CORAL GABLES, FL – APRIL 27: Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee perform onstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards at Watsco Center on April 27, 2017 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The music video for the No. 1 hit song “Despacito” has become the most viewed clip on YouTube of all-time.

YouTube announced Friday that Luis Fonsi’s ubiquitous song with Daddy Yankee hit nearly three billion views — 2,993,786,682 views to be exact — and surpassed previous record holder “See You Again,” the song by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth from the “Furious 7” soundtrack.

“Despacito” became an international smash hit this year, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The record-breaking video does not include the popular remix with Justin Bieber; that version has been viewed more than 464 million times.

“Despacito” is on track to become the first video to reach three billion views on YouTube. The video is also the most “liked” video on YouTube.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

