Distracted Driver Course To Become Requirement For License In Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Few things are as dangerous as a driver staring at their phone instead of the road. That’s why Texas is getting tougher on distracted drivers.

Sidney Hernandez is taking driver’s ed in west Fort Worth to get her driver’s license. The 16-year-old is a taking a test mandated by the state for 16 and 17-year olds on the dangers of driving and while being on your phone.

Starting September 1, anyone applying for a driver license in Texas for the first time will have to take a distracted driver’s test. 18 to 24 year olds will have to take a six-hour test.

For anyone older than that, it will be a one-hour test on top of other existing requirements.

“Adults are the same way, too,” said Tina Young, a driver’s ed instructor. “I’ve seen anyone from the ages of 14 to 40 or 50. People are the same way with their phone. People have got it in their hand constantly.”

The same day this goes into effect, a state-wide texting while driving starts, too. It penalizes drivers caught using their phone with fees