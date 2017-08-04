Dolphins Head Coach Gase: Knee Surgery An Option for Tannehill

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) – Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says knee surgery is an option for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, a decision that would likely sideline him for the entire season.

Gase says it’s also possible Tannehill can again avoid surgery, as he did when he first hurt his left knee last December. That injury forced him to miss the final four games of the season. He hurt the knee again while scrambling at practice Thursday.

An MRI was inconclusive, and Gase says the Dolphins will seek second and third opinions. He says there’s no timetable for a decision.

Gase says he hasn’t decided whether to bring in another quarterback. Matt Moore went 2-2 as a starter replacing Tannehill last year and becomes the No. 1 quarterback for now.

