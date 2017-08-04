Man Found Shot After Dallas Crash Linked To Shooting In Euless

LIVE NOW - AG Jeff Sessions Expected To Announce Crack-Down On Government Leaks | Watch CBSN

UPDATED | August 4, 2017, 10:01AM August 4, 2017 9:23 AM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after they say a man who was found shot after a crash in Dallas and was later pronounced dead is linked to a shooting that left a woman wounded in Euless.

According to Euless police, officers were called to a shooting at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at the Enclave at Bear Creek apartments on Ash Lane and Bear Creek Parkway. They say a woman in her 30s was found shot, and that there was a child in the apartment as well. The child was released to a family friend uninjured.

The woman was taken a hospital where she underwent surgery. She is now in stable condition.

Police say the suspect in the shooing, later identified as 53-year-old John Pierre DuPont, left the scene before officers arrived.

Later in the overnight hours at around 12:30 a.m. Friday, investigators learned DuPont had been involved in an unrelated accident in Dallas on Stemmons Freeway.

Dallas police say DuPont was found with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had crashed.

DuPont was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to Dallas police.

