Man Hit & Killed By DUI Suspect Had Fled Scene Of Earlier Crash

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – It started with the investigation of a traffic accident on Interstate-20 but police soon learned more about a man who died at the scene and the driver who hit him.

Eastbound I-20 in Grand Prairie was down to one lane after a crash involving a 2-seater sports car and a pickup. The accident happened just before 3:00 a.m., near the exit for the President George Bush Turnpike.

Investigators say the Mazda MX-5 driven by Donald Clifford II had broken down in the right lane of the freeway. It was after that when Olivia Rehonic, who was driving a Dodge pickup, slammed into the back of the car.

Clifford was so seriously injured that by the time officers arrived the 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Rehonic was drunk and the 21-year-old woman from Waxahachie was arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter. As of late Friday morning she remained in the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center.

As police gathered more information about the driver and victim, investigators learned Clifford may have been involved in a crash in Arlington that happened minutes before he was hit in Grand Prairie. Investigators believe Clifford was running from the scene of the first crash when his car became disabled on I-20. Both crashes are still under investigation.