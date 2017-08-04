LIVE NOW - AG Jeff Sessions Expected To Announce Crack-Down On Government Leaks | Watch CBSN

Postcard From Camp: Hall Of Fame Designer

August 4, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, Mark Williams, Postcard From Camp

CANTON, Ohio (CBS11 SPORTS) – Keith Russell caught up with the man who designed AT&T Stadium in 2009, Mark Williams.

The Dallas-based designer was the lead designer of the newly-updated Tom Benson Stadium and Hall of Fame Village architecture team.

After working so close with the Jones family, the stars lined up and Jerry is being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

In the eight years since designing AT&T Stadium, Williams has continued to innovate NFL venues by directing the design for Lucas Oil Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, as well as the new NFL stadium for the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch