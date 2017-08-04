Teacher Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Students Sentenced To 95 Years

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Geogery Lynn Shelton, 4 was sentenced to 2 40-year prison sentences after a Dallas County jury convicted him on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Dallas County DA Faith Johnson announced Friday.

Shelton was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for one count of indecency with a child by contact for which he pleaded guilty.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Shelton on all of these charges on February 22, 2013.

The charges stemmed from Shelton’s sexually assaulting his students in 2012, on campus at The Children’s First Elementary Academy in Dallas.

“We continue to pray these families will heal from these horrific crimes,” said DA Johnson. “We appreciate their trust in the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. This has been a long journey and we take pride in our relentless efforts to pursue justice on behalf of these young, brave victims. We thank the jury for their consideration of the facts and guilty verdict. Parents send their children to school believing they will be protected, not victimized. With this lengthy sentence, Geogery Lynn Shelton will no longer be able to harm those he was hired to inspire and educate.”

The District Attorney also thanked the Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Squad and the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center for their part in this investigation and successful prosecution.