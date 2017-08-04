CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Teacher Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Students Sentenced To 95 Years

August 4, 2017 5:30 PM
Filed Under: Dallas County DA, Faith Johnson, Geogery Lynn Shelton, Indecency with a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child, The Children’s First Elementary Academy

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Geogery Lynn Shelton, 4 was sentenced to 2 40-year prison sentences after a Dallas County jury convicted him on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Dallas County DA Faith Johnson announced Friday.

Shelton was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for one count of indecency with a child by contact for which he pleaded guilty.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Shelton on all of these charges on February 22, 2013.

The charges stemmed from Shelton’s sexually assaulting his students in 2012, on campus at The Children’s First Elementary Academy in Dallas.

“We continue to pray these families will heal from these horrific crimes,” said DA Johnson. “We appreciate their trust in the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office. This has been a long journey and we take pride in our relentless efforts to pursue justice on behalf of these young, brave victims. We thank the jury for their consideration of the facts and guilty verdict. Parents send their children to school believing they will be protected, not victimized. With this lengthy sentence, Geogery Lynn Shelton will no longer be able to harm those he was hired to inspire and educate.”

The District Attorney also thanked the Dallas Police Department’s Child Abuse Squad and the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center for their part in this investigation and successful prosecution.

