VIDEO: Strange, Dangerous Sight After Monsoons

NEAR PHOENIX, Arizona (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A strange and dangerous site north of Phoenix Friday.
Downpours resulted in a flood down into the lower portions of a town north of Phoenix.
Debris came down with the water.
A storm on Thursday dumped almost two inches of rain in many areas of metro Phoenix on Thursday evening and also caused power outages and flight delays at Sky Harbor International Airport.
Dozens of utility company workers have been deployed across the Phoenix metro area to replace broken power poles and repair downed lines after powerful storms brought winds and torrential rains to the area.
Huge trees were toppled across the city and in neighboring communities. The trees crushed cars and homes amid high wind gusts and a series of downbursts that also flooded roadways and parks early Thursday evening.
