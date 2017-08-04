Young Bald Eagle Rescued At Florida Trash Collection Center

August 4, 2017 5:42 PM
LAKE CITY, Fla. (AP) – Wildlife officials have rescued a juvenile bald eagle suffering from poisoning at a Florida garbage collection center.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced on social media that biologists captured the bird Wednesday after receiving a call from staff at the Lake City facility. The commission says the eagle probably would have died from the toxin if not treated.

The eagle initially was taken to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to a larger outdoor enclosure in the Eye of the Eagle Wildlife Sanctuary.

Officials say the rescued eagle will be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

