Arlington Police Make Arrest In Road Rage Shooting Incident

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police made an arrest Saturday afternoon after a road rage incident that involved a shooting.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at around 12:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Web Street.

According to police, a female driver had honked her horn at another driver to avoid a crash. The other driver became angry, and a passenger in the vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired five shots into the air in response to the incident, police say.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle at a CiCi’s Pizza on North Collins with the assistance of witnesses.

Police arrested Jose Mendoza for deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and he was identified as the passenger in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

According to Chris Cook with Arlington PD, Mendoza had stashed his gun in his apartment after the incident. A search warrant was executed that allowed officers to recover the gun.