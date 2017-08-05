NFL: Pro Football Hall Of Fame induction ceremony from Canton, Ohio | Listen Online |

Arlington Police Make Arrest In Road Rage Shooting Incident

August 5, 2017 9:07 PM
Filed Under: Arlington Police, deadly conduct, Jose Mendoza, Road Rage, Shooting, Unlawful Possession

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police made an arrest Saturday afternoon after a road rage incident that involved a shooting.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call at around 12:00 p.m. in the 800 block of Web Street.

According to police, a female driver had honked her horn at another driver to avoid a crash. The other driver became angry, and a passenger in the vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired five shots into the air in response to the incident, police say.

Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle at a CiCi’s Pizza on North Collins with the assistance of witnesses.

Police arrested Jose Mendoza for deadly conduct and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and he was identified as the passenger in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

jose Arlington Police Make Arrest In Road Rage Shooting Incident

Jose Mendoza (Arlington PD)

According to Chris Cook with Arlington PD, Mendoza had stashed his gun in his apartment after the incident. A search warrant was executed that allowed officers to recover the gun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch