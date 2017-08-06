NORTH TEXAS STORMSCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

California Lyft Driver Attacked In Alleged Road Rage-Turned-Robbery

August 6, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Los Angeles, Lyft, Road Rage, robbery, Tenicia Bennet

LOS ANGELES (CBSNEWS) – A Los Angeles Lyft driver says she was brutally attacked in what she calls a road rage incident-turned-robbery.

A witness caught the violence on cellphone video and shared it with CBS Los Angeles. It shows Tenicia Bennet being attacked at a gas station in the Miracle Mile neighborhood in Los Angeles.

“I can’t watch it, no. I can’t watch it — see myself being dragged across a gas station for no reason,” she said.

A full-time Lyft driver, Bennet says she had just dropped off a customer and stopped to get gas when two women jumped out of a car and started hurling insults, then punches, dragging her by her hair and threatening other customers who tried to intervene.

“I just would never have thought that I would experience something like that,” Bennet said.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

