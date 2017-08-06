NORTH TEXAS STORMSCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Starbucks Denies Rumor Of Discounts For Immigrants

August 6, 2017 8:50 PM
Filed Under: Fake Ads, illegal immigrants, Starbucks

DETROIT (AP) — Starbucks Corp. is shooting down a rumor that its coffee shops will give discounted drinks and food to undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

Starbucks senior vice president of global communications, John Kelly, tells The Associated Press in an email that the rumor is “completely false. One hundred percent fake.”

The company also took to Twitter to shoot down fake advertisements promoting the so-called “Dreamer Day.”

The bogus ads promise 40 percent off any menu item for undocumented immigrants on Aug. 11.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

