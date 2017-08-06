Twins Rally From 5-0 Deficit To Beat Rangers 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Max Kepler, Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario homered to help the Minnesota Twins dig out of a five-run hole and beat the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Sunday.

Jose Berrios (10-5) gave up five runs on six hits and struck out six in five innings, Trevor Hildenberger threw two innings of scoreless relief and Robbie Grossman drove in the go-ahead run for the Twins, who were missing slugger Miguel Sano for the second straight game because of a sore left hand.

Adrian Beltre hit his 455th career homer and Joey Gallo also went deep for the Rangers, who were shut out after a five-run first inning. Nick Martinez gave up five runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in a game that was delayed 32 minutes by rain in the second inning.

Matt Belisle picked up his first save since 2012 in the Twins’ first save situation since All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler was traded to Washington before the deadline.

Beltre, who became the 31st player in baseball history to reach 3,000 career hits last week, hit a three-run homer to open the scoring in the first. He had a scare when he was leaning over the dugout fence in the third inning and was hit in the back of the head by a foul ball off of the bat of teammate Mike Napoli.

Beltre, who was the DH on Sunday and has a long history of disliking being touched on the head, passed tests in the concussion protocol, took a few swings in the batting cage and did not miss an at-bat.

Elvis Andrus had three hits, including two doubles, for Texas.

