LIGHT RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

10 Years Ago: Barry Bonds Hits Home Run No. 756

August 7, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Barry Bonds, gbag nation, Mike Bacsik, No. 756, San Francisco Giants

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Ten years ago, San Francisco Giants superstar Barry Bonds hit career home run No. 756, making him the all-time home run leader in Major League Baseball history.

The man that gave up the home run is a dear friend of ours here at 105.3 The Fan.

Mike Bacsik of the GBag Nation was the Washington Nationals pitcher that gave up the tainted big fly.

Bonds, as most of you all know, has been accused of using steroids.

In 2007, Bonds was indicted on four charges of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice for allegedly lying about whether he knowingly took steroids or not.

The perjury charges were dropped and the obstruction of justice conviction was overturned in 2015.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch