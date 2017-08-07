10 Years Ago: Barry Bonds Hits Home Run No. 756

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Ten years ago, San Francisco Giants superstar Barry Bonds hit career home run No. 756, making him the all-time home run leader in Major League Baseball history.

The man that gave up the home run is a dear friend of ours here at 105.3 The Fan.

Mike Bacsik of the GBag Nation was the Washington Nationals pitcher that gave up the tainted big fly.

Bonds, as most of you all know, has been accused of using steroids.

In 2007, Bonds was indicted on four charges of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice for allegedly lying about whether he knowingly took steroids or not.

The perjury charges were dropped and the obstruction of justice conviction was overturned in 2015.