5 Things You Can Only Do In Dallas

By Shawn S. LealosWhether you are visiting Dallas on vacation or live here year round, there is always something to entertain you in the area. What’s even better is that there are things to do in Dallas that you won’t find anywhere else in the United States, making it one of the most unique places to visit. Here is a look at five things you can only do in Dallas.

8525 Garland RoadDallas, Texas 75218(214) 515-6615 dallasarboretum.org While there are botanical gardens in almost every major city in America, few people have seen one the size of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. This majestic destination has earned the title of one of the top arboretums in the world and features more than 66 acres of beautiful flowers, trees, shrubbery, ponds and wildlife for every nature lover. “A Woman’s Garden” features a 140-foot hanging garden while the “Margaret Elisabeth Jonsson Color Garden” has more than 2,000 types of azaleas.

2943 SMU BoulevardDallas, TX 75205(214) 346-1650 georgewbushlibrary.smu.edu While George W. Bush grew up in the West Texas town of Midland, he chose Dallas as the location for his Presidential Library. The George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum offers a comprehensive look at the presidency of Bush, including a special look at the events of Sept. 11, 2001. Included here is a theater where people can look at how President Bush dealt with major crises and a video wall with a montage of the 44 U.S. Presidents. There is also a Texas Rose Garden and a 15-acre park.

2201 N. Field StreetDallas TX 75201(214) 428-5555 perotmuseum.org Named after Texas native and political cult hero Ross Perot, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science has prehistoric fossil specimens and even looks to the future with possible technological advances that the world could one day enjoy. There are 11 permanent exhibit halls here for visitors that also include a number of hands-on exhibits which help children learn more about and fall in love with science. The museum also includes a 3D theater and a 150-foot glass-enclosed escalator.

300 Reunion Blvd. EastDallas, TX 75207(866) 204-0622 reuniontower.com There isn’t much that beats looking out over the city of Dallas and the perfect spot to take a look at the big, beautiful city is from the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. This deck offers visitors a 360-degree view of Dallas from 470 feet in the air. It is an indoor viewing center as well, so people can avoid the hot and sticky Texas heat and still get great views, photo opportunities and more.