Abilene Detective Killed In Traffic Accident On Way To Dallas Conference

August 7, 2017 8:15 AM By Kristin Weisell
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Leaders of a Dallas advocacy group are extending sympathies after an Abilene police officer was killed on her way to their conference.

According to Abilene Police, 33-year-old Detective Elise Ybarra’s unmarked car was rear-ended by a pick-up on Interstate 20 about twenty miles outside Abilene Sunday night.

Officials say Det. Ybarra was going to participate in the Crimes Against Children conference put on by the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center CEO Lynn Davis says they’re sad to hear what happened and are praying for Ybarra’s family.

Detective Ybarra leaves behind her husband of 8 years and a ten month old daughter.

According to the Abilene Police, Detective Ybarra began her career in Law Enforcement with the Sedalia Police Department in Missouri. She started her career with the Abilene Police Department on June 2, 2014. After graduating from the Abilene Police Academy, she was sworn in as an Abilene Police Officer on November 21, 2014.

Two other officers that were also in the car are in the hospital with injuries, as is the driver of the pick-up.

DPS officials are investigating the crash.

