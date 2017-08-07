LIGHT RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Aubrey Police Officer Plays On Playground With Kids

August 7, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Aubrey Police Officer, Playground, police officer, Police officer plays on playground, Ryan McLearen

AUBREY (CBSDFW) – A viral video from over the weekend captured a police officer having some fun with kids in the community.

In the video posted by Misty McNabb, an Aubrey police vehicle can be seen pulling up to a playground in her neighborhood.

The officer, Ryan McLearen, follows a youngster up the steps of the playground and proceeds to go down the slide.

As he reaches the bottom, he throws his arms up in the air and yells, “yes!” Kids in the background can be heard laughing and having a good time.

Great job, officer McLearen!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch