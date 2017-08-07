Aubrey Police Officer Plays On Playground With Kids

AUBREY (CBSDFW) – A viral video from over the weekend captured a police officer having some fun with kids in the community.

In the video posted by Misty McNabb, an Aubrey police vehicle can be seen pulling up to a playground in her neighborhood.

The officer, Ryan McLearen, follows a youngster up the steps of the playground and proceeds to go down the slide.

As he reaches the bottom, he throws his arms up in the air and yells, “yes!” Kids in the background can be heard laughing and having a good time.

Great job, officer McLearen!