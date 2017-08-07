Dallas Business Owners Fear Impact Of Proposed Strip Club

DALLAS (CBS11) – A newly-proposed strip club in Dallas is causing concern among some business owners who feel the club would be out of place.

A North Texas businessman just filed paperwork to obtain a “Sexually Oriented Business” permit for a property at 10900 Petal Street near Lake Highlands.

The area consists mostly of an industrial park near I-635 and Plano Road.

“It’s quiet. There’s not a lot of retail traffic. There’s not a lot of people,” said Hyacinth Belcher of On Stage Systems.

Belcher said her audio visual business has sat on the property for 15 years. She feels the potential new neighbor could drive them away.

“It’s just not something anybody who works here wants to see or be around just because it’s a family oriented business,” said Belcher.

Belcher and the owners of several nearby businesses feel a gentleman’s club does not make sense for the area.

“I do feel like it’s completely out of place,” said Belcher. “It doesn’t match the type of business that’s in this area.”

Belcher also said 50 percent of her business comes from churches and charitable groups.

“Half the business, that’s a lot,” said Belcher. “They might very well be offended and may decide to take their business elsewhere.”

The businessman who filed the permit did want to speak with CBS11 on camera, but he said over the phone he does not understand the concerns.

He insisted there will be plenty of security and that his investors are spending $2 million to make it as nice as anything people see in Las Vegas.

Belcher and other owners have voiced their concerns to Dallas Police. The Vice Unit is in charge of approving “Sexually Oriented Business” permits.

“Honestly we wouldn’t want to stay here and I think a lot of people don’t,” said Belcher.