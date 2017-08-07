DART Police Arrest Woman Allegedly Shown Beating Man On Train

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit police have arrested one of two females in connection with last Sunday’s beating attack on a DART train.

Dubbed “the female in red,” DART spokesman Mark Ball said she’s currently in custody at the Dallas County’s Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Center.

Her arrest is the third linked to the assault, which happened on the Northbound Green Line train near the Deep Ellum Station and was recorded on a cell phone, then shared via social media.

The other two in custody are brothers. Just after midnight on Friday, police arrested Remon Hendrix in the 2400 block of Lemmon Avenue. Among other things, the 23-year-old is charged with misdemeanor assault for the attack on Kennan Jones.

Remon’s 21-year-old brother, Jakobi Hendrix, was arrested Thursday night on a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

In a jailhouse interview with L.P. Phillips of 1080 KRLD, Jakobi Hendrix said he was on his way to work when he noticed his younger brother (not Remon) was involved in an altercation on the next train over.

“My brother (Remon) sees commotion on the other train and I finally look over there … and I see my little brother over there. I see him in an altercation with an older gentleman … I see him with scratches on his neck and so the first thing (that went) to my head was to go protect my brother.”

Police haven’t released the name of the third Hendrix brother at this time.

Police are still searching for four more people believed to have been involved in the beating of Jones, a rider on the Green Line who had asked a group of people to stop smoking pot on the train.

Hendrix tells KRLD that he now realizes what really happened in the situation and would have done things differently had he known what was going on.

“After I found out the situation, I was mad because my brother was in the wrong. And now since you’re in the wrong (his brother) … I’m in the wrong for trying to help you out. If I knew the situation, I would have separated the whole fight from the beginning. I was just the wrong person at the wrong time,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix also expressed his remorse for the incident and apologized to Jones.

Before the arrest of the Hendrix brothers police had received a tip that the men were Whataburger employees. Several members of the Deep Ellum community are calling for the termination of their manager, who allegedly tipped them off that police were on to them.

Jakobi Hendrix is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $25,000 bond. Remon Hendrix is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call DART police at 214.928.6300.