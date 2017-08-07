Deputy Dives Into Trunk To Avoid Getting Hit

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (CBSDFW.COM) — A deputy in Washington state was almost hit after trying to help stop a high speed car chase last Friday.

It happened on I-90 near the Spokane Valley Mall.

Video shows Spokane County Deputy Skye Ortiz laying down spike strips on the freeway.

The suspect’s white pickup races onto the screen, swerves around the deputy’s vehicle and nearly hits him.

Deputy Ortiz jumped into the car’s open trunk to keep from being hit by the pickup.

“Definitely just wanted to get to a safer location and get a little bit between me and him,” Deputy Ortiz said. “Only thing I had at the time was the trunk.”

The suspect, Jorel Fultz, is the same man who faced assault charges after an altercation with a member of the television show “Deadliest Catch.”