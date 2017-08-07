DFW Restaurant Week 2017 Begins

The highly anticipated 20th annual charity-dining event, DFW Restaurant Week, presented by your Metroplex Cadillac Dealers, is officially underway!
Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank talks with 1080 KRLD about how this heritage event supports charities in North Texas.
Benefiting the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Lena Pope Home, we’re celebrating more than 130 restaurants and tens of thousands of diners who have participated over the years, raising more than $8 million to support the organizations’ life-changing work in our communities.
Make your reservations today at DFWRestaurantWeek.com