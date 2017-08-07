By Shawn S. Lealos

If you’re traveling to Dallas or live here and want to experience new and exciting foods, there is plenty to choose from all over the Dallas area. Everything from comfort food and fine dining to pizza, Mediterranean cuisine, and Mexican food are on offer here in D-Town. From Greenville and Deep Ellum to Downtown Dallas and everything in between, here is a look at our foodie’s guide to Dallas.

Abacus

Uptown

4511 McKinney Ave.

Dallas, Tx 75205

(214) 559-3111

abacus-restaurant.com

Abacus is the home of one of the Dallas area’s most well-known celebrity chefs, Kent Rathbun. Abacus was opened back in 1999 by the four-time Beard Award-nominated chef, and he has since built it into one of the most popular upscale restaurants in Dallas. Rathbun actually got his start working for a catering service at the Dallas Museum of Art. Abacus has a signature menu and extensive wine list and has been named a four-star dining experience by AAA and Forbes Travel Guide. The food is a contemporary global cuisine from the Mediterranean, Southwest and Pacific Rim, so diners can expect a “swoon-worthy” menu with unique sushi rolls, sashimi and nigiri to choose from, as well wood fired steaks and assorted big and small plates. Try the pistachio crusted grilled beef tenderloin or chipotle dusted cervena venison for something truly special.

Cane Rosso

Deep Ellum

2612 Commerce St.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 741-1188

www.canerosso.com

Opened in 2011, Cane Rosso was the brainchild of Jay Jerrier after he visited Italy on his honeymoon. While there, he fell in love with the pizza and wanted to replicate the taste and experience in the Dallas area. The first Cane Rosso was located in Deep Ellum and there are now eight locations around the state of Texas. This is the best place in Dallas to find authentic Neapolitan style pizza. The Daily Meal and Eater National have both named Cane Rosso one of the best pizzerias in the United States. Go traditional with a margherita made with housemade mozzarella or try something different and order the OMB, topped with sausage, meatballs, Calabrian chiles and caramelized onions.

HG Sply Co.

2008 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

(469) 334-0896

www.hgsplyco.com

“Simple, clean food, classic drinks and humble hospitality” is the name of the game at this Dallas eatery. This is the place to go for a tasty burger or some short ribs served along side a cold craft beer in a rustic setting. The affordable American-style restaurant offers up a tasty Ginger Garlic Hummus and some amazing house bowls — choose a protein like the TX Dorper Lamb Meatballs and pair it with a base like The Zucchini “Pasta.” Warm summer nights are the perfect excuse to escape to HG Sply Co. and order one of its popular HG Moscow Mules. Sip it on the rooftop patio and enjoy the Dallas views at sunset!

Lucia Dallas

Bishop Arts

408 W Eighth St #101

Dallas, TX 75208

(214) 948-4998

www.luciadallas.com

It’s not easy to find seats in Lucia Dallas, but if you are lucky enough to snag a table, it’s well worth the visit. This is a 36-seat trattoria that is often booked completely full months in advance. However, for any foodie who wants to try the best food in the Bishop Arts District of Dallas, there is a Notify List for when openings are available. The restaurant is located in the historic Bishop Arts building and serves delicious Italian cuisine. Menu items may include dishes like the Tonarelli with Texas tomato, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil and garlic; and sea scallops served with with corn, ‘nduja, chard and roasted onions.

Meso Maya

Downtown

611 McKinney Ave.

Dallas, TX 75202

(214) 484-6555

www.mesomaya.com

Meso Maya is the perfect spot to stop if you’re craving Mexican food while in downtown Dallas. This is a southwestern Mexican restaurant whose executive chef, Nico Sanchez, learned his trade while working in Mexico, honing his skills at restaurants all over the country. He has brought different techniques learned at each stop to this Dallas original to create one of the most authentic Mexican dining experiences in the entire city. The menu includes dishes like the Cochinita Pibil, a Yucatan-style braised pork in tangy orange, achiote sauce with a side of rice, black beans, pickled red onions and habanero salsa. Meso Maya also offers a brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For breakfast, try the Mexican toast made with eMexican pan dulce, vanilla cream cheese, assorted berries and caramelized bananas, and drizzled with piloncillo cinnamon syrup.