Goodell Says No Decision Has Been Made On Ezekiel Elliott

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL hasn’t decided if they will suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

When asked at a New York Giants fan forum about Cris Carter’s opinion that the NFL was preparing to announce a suspension for Elliott, Goodell said that nothing has been decided.

“I don’t think Cris has anything to do with the decision,” Goodell said, according to Bob Glauber of New York’s Newsday. “We haven’t made any decisions yet.”

On Monday morning, Carter said on FS1’s Undisputed that “in the next 48 hours I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended.”

Carter went on to say that, “based on the information that’s going to come out, it’s going to be fairly easy to determine that something happened to this woman in her four days of being with Zeke.”

Carter then said that Elliott’s case is comparable to the Tom Brady Deflategate incident. In that case, Brady received a four-game suspension.

“When the information comes out, there’s going to be some similarities. Information that he might have been advised to give up that was destroyed.”

Brady was accused by the NFL of destroying incriminating text messages on his cell phone.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night that “domestic violence is not the issue” in the NFL’s investigation into whether or not Ezekiel Elliott violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Then on Friday afternoon, Jones told reporters that he doesn’t anticipate Elliott getting suspended over the incidents.