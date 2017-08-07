Goodell Says No Decision Has Been Made On Ezekiel Elliott

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Goodell Says No Decision Has Been Made On Ezekiel Elliott

August 7, 2017 3:48 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, domestic violence, Ezekiel Elliott, Jerry Jones, NFL, Roger Goodell
Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL hasn’t decided if they will suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

When asked at a New York Giants fan forum about Cris Carter’s opinion that the NFL was preparing to announce a suspension for Elliott, Goodell said that nothing has been decided.

“I don’t think Cris has anything to do with the decision,” Goodell said, according to Bob Glauber of New York’s Newsday. “We haven’t made any decisions yet.”

On Monday morning, Carter said on FS1’s Undisputed that “in the next 48 hours I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended.”

Carter went on to say that, “based on the information that’s going to come out, it’s going to be fairly easy to determine that something happened to this woman in her four days of being with Zeke.”

Carter then said that Elliott’s case is comparable to the Tom Brady Deflategate incident. In that case, Brady received a four-game suspension.

“When the information comes out, there’s going to be some similarities. Information that he might have been advised to give up that was destroyed.”

Brady was accused by the NFL of destroying incriminating text messages on his cell phone.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night that “domestic violence is not the issue” in the NFL’s investigation into whether or not Ezekiel Elliott violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Then on Friday afternoon, Jones told reporters that he doesn’t anticipate Elliott getting suspended over the incidents.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch