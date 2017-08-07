Lightning Blamed For Plano House Fire

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters stated that stormy skies and lightning are to blame for a house fire in far east Plano early Monday. It happened just before 2:00 a.m. along Bright Star Way, near Cloverhaven Way.

Emergency crews arrived to find heavy flames and smoke shooting from the home. It took firefighters about an hour to get the situation under control.

Nobody inside of the house was injured, but one firefighter sprained his ankle while battling the blaze. He was checked out by paramedics at the scene and should be okay.

Meanwhile, the house was badly damaged. Much of the roof is now gone, and what remains has been badly charred.