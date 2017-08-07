Man Arrested After Bringing Alcohol And Condoms To Meet Kid

PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A 43-year-old man from Richardson was found guilty of child enticement charges in the Eastern District of Texas.

Jason Craig Montgomery was found guilty by a jury of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

His arrest comes as more than 4,000 child abuse investigators from across the country are in Dallas this week learning how to identify and catch pedophiles.

“About 60 percent of people here are law enforcement. They’re the folks out there with lots of contact with parents. The other folks here are social workers, doctors, nurses and attorneys,” said organizer of the conference, Lynn Davis with the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.

In fact, it was law enforcement that thwarted what could have been a terrible crime committed by Montogmery who placed an ad on an online classified advertising website that raised law enforcement concerns as to whether he was seeking to engage in sexual activity with a child in March.

An undercover FBI agent responded to the ad as someone with access to a minor child. Between March 30, 2017 and April 18, 2017, Montgomery engaged in an ongoing and repeated exchange of messages with the undercover agent, in an attempt to coerce and entice the child to whom the agent had access.

In those messages, Montgomery expressed his interest in enticing the child, indicated his willingness to engage in sexual activity with the child, his concerns about law enforcement detection, and asked to meet with the child.

On April 18, 2017, Montgomery arrived at a designated residence in Plano and was arrested by members of the Plano Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. A search of Montgomery’s car revealed a number of items brought for the child, including alcohol and prophylactics.

Montgomery was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 10, 2017.

Under federal statutes, Montgomery faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison.