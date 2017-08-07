Crowley Neighborhood On Edge After Men Found Dead

CROWLEY (CBSDFW.COM) – There are still more questions than answers on Monday after the bodies of two people were discovered by police alongside a roadway in Crowley late Saturday night. The names of the two men will hopefully be released soon, along with details about how they died.

Officers were called to Hutchins Drive just before midnight on Saturday. That is where they found the two bodies in and near the road. But how the bodies got there is still a mystery. Police have not yet said if the men died at that location, or were taken there after dying somewhere else.

The names of the victims have not been released, but their family members were at the scene on Sunday.

Neighbors described the location as a quiet area with rows of homes. The men were found near a community swimming pool.

It does not appear as though anybody in the neighborhood saw or heard anything unusual. “Our house backs up to this. We’re three houses down. I’m up all night long and I didn’t hear anything,” stated homeowner Shannon Sharp. “We’re in total shock that something like this would happen here.”

“I’m anxious to find out what happened, what caused this,” added resident Roland Square.

Police have said very little about the investigation, and have not even said if they are searching for suspects or believe that this was an isolated incident. Authorities are still waiting for the medical examiner to determine the official cause of death. That is all part of what should be released on Monday.