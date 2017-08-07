Crowley Neighborhood On Edge After Men Found Dead

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
LIGHT RAIN IN NORTH TEXASCurrent Conditions | Live Radar | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App

Crowley Neighborhood On Edge After Men Found Dead

August 7, 2017 6:09 AM By Jennifer Lindgren
Filed Under: Crowley, Death Investigation, Hutchins Drive

CROWLEY (CBSDFW.COM) – There are still more questions than answers on Monday after the bodies of two people were discovered by police alongside a roadway in Crowley late Saturday night. The names of the two men will hopefully be released soon, along with details about how they died.

Officers were called to Hutchins Drive just before midnight on Saturday. That is where they found the two bodies in and near the road. But how the bodies got there is still a mystery. Police have not yet said if the men died at that location, or were taken there after dying somewhere else.

The names of the victims have not been released, but their family members were at the scene on Sunday.

Neighbors described the location as a quiet area with rows of homes. The men were found near a community swimming pool.

It does not appear as though anybody in the neighborhood saw or heard anything unusual. “Our house backs up to this. We’re three houses down. I’m up all night long and I didn’t hear anything,” stated homeowner Shannon Sharp. “We’re in total shock that something like this would happen here.”

“I’m anxious to find out what happened, what caused this,” added resident Roland Square.

Police have said very little about the investigation, and have not even said if they are searching for suspects or believe that this was an isolated incident. Authorities are still waiting for the medical examiner to determine the official cause of death. That is all part of what should be released on Monday.

More from Jennifer Lindgren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch