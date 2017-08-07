Shooting At Duncanville Party Leaves One Dead

August 7, 2017 11:43 AM
duncanville, Party Shooting, Shooting

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW) – A party turned deadly in Duncanville early Sunday morning.

Police say a person was shot and killed at a party in the 500 block of Golden Meadow Lane at around 2:45 a.m.

Authorities haven’t released any information on the victim.

Officials have no suspect in custody and are looking for a grey Sedan that may have suffered damage to one of the side view mirrors.

Detectives are interested in speaking with any individual who attended the party.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward and they will pay up to $5000 for the arrest and indictment on any felony. Contact Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477 (TIPS) or http://www.ntcc.crimestoppersweb.com. Anyone can call and be anonymous.

