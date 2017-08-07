Storm Chances Stick Around This Week

Yesterday’s High: 99. Rain: 0.04” Normal High: 97 – Normal Low: 76*
- Flooding threat shifting south today. Still a chance of storm.
- Isolated aft/eve storms still possible Tuesday and Wed.
- Watching NW flow for morning storms Thurs and Friday.
- Heating back up by weeks end. Heat advisories?
- 41” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Mostly to partly cloudy and warmer. 40% chance of storms. High: Upper 80s. Wind: Lt. Var.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. 20% chance of storms. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: Lt. Var.
Tuesday – Thursday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. High: Mid 90s. 20% chance of storms. High: Low to mid 90s.
Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Isolated storms. High: Mid to upper 90s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and steamy. High: Mid to upper 90s.
Sunday. Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms possible. High: Mid 90s.