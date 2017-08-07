Summer 2017 Dallas Events Guide

By Shawn Lealos

There is always something to do in Dallas, and with summer 2017 here, things are about to get hot. When the Texas temperature rises, so do the entertainment options. There are plenty of concerts, music festivals and conventions coming to the Dallas area this summer. With so much to choose from, here’s a look at some of the best summer 2017 Dallas events to keep people entertained all summer long.

6th Annual Dallas Hip-Hop Dance Festival

Majestic Theatre

1925 Elm St.

Dallas, TX 75201

(214) 670-3687

www.dallashiphopfest.com

Dates: July 28-29

Fans who love hip-hop dance have a huge event coming up in Dallas at the end of July. The annual Dallas Hip-Hop Dance Festival is coming back for another year and will take place, once again, at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. The dates are July 28-29, but the lineup has not been announced yet as the submission process is still open for dance groups. The event advertises itself as the ultimate urban dance event in Texas and offers both education and entertainment for dance lovers as well as underground battles and crew competitions.

AnimeFest

Dallas Sheraton Hotel

400 N Olive St.

Dallas, TX 75201

(214) 922-8000

animefest.org

Dates: Aug. 17-20

AnimeFest is a non-profit charity event that brings animation, cinema, music, arts, crafts, gaming, and more to the Dallas area to help educate people about the popular culture and art of anime. The event was originally created back in 1992 and became a non-profit in 2001. This is the largest event of the year for the company, although they do hold smaller events across the United States in connection with this Dallas show. This event will have a cosplay contest, dance parties, gaming, workshops, and many special guests. Get your passes here.

Riverfront Jazz Festival

Texas Horse Park

811 Pemberton Hill Road

Dallas, TX 75217

(469) 804-2660

www.tbaalriverfrontjazzfestival.org

Dates: Sept. 1-3

Dallas also has a pair of big music festivals coming this summer, and both have a strong jazz flavor. First up is the Riverfront Jazz Festival, taking place at the Texas Horse Park from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. Tickets vary in price depending on how many days you’re looking to attend, with single-day general admission running $50 and three-day passes on sale for $135. Artists performing include Oleta Adams, Dallas’ own Erkah Badu, Jonathan Butler, Melanie Fiona, and more. There is also a Blues and Soul Stage with names like Wanda King and Jackie Scott and a “Promising Young Artists Stage” with up-and-coming jazz musicians.

Fair Park Blues And Jazz Festival

African American Museum

3536 Grand Ave.

Dallas, TX 75210

(214) 565-9026

www.aamdallas.org

Date: Sept. 3

Taking place the same weekend as the Riverfront Jazz Festival is the Fair Park Blues and Jazz Festival. This one, as the name indicates, will be held at Fair Park—specifically in the African American Museum on the grounds. The event takes place on a Sunday evening and will last from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., with $10 pre-sale tickets or $15 at the gate the night of the show. The actual lineup announcement is still to come.

Highland Park Village Presents LOCAL

Highland Park Village

Livingston Court, between Céline and Balenciaga

Dallas, Texas 75205

hpvillage.com

Dates: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17

This seasonal open air market is open to the public on the third Saturday of each month, starting in September. Shoppers can find “farm-sourced produce, artisan goods, games and live entertainment” in a family-friendly environment from local vendors at Highland Park Village in Dallas. Grab a cup of joe and stroll the booths displaying everything from breakfast tacos to handmade soaps and candles while enjoying live tunes from local musicians.

Summer Concerts At The Starplex

3839 South Fitzhugh Ave.

Dallas, TX 75210

(214) 421-1111

www.dallaspavilion.org

Dates: Get tickets to your favorite shows here

Nothing says summer like an outdoor concert, and there’s no better place to catch one than at Dallas’ own Starplex Pavilion. Concert goers can catch the likes of Luke Bryan, Incubus, Jimmy Eat World, Lady Antebellum,OneRepublic, Fitz and The Tantrums, Zac Brown Band and more this summer at the Starplex. Coming up on July 28, punk rock lovers will want to check out the Vans Warped Tour, featuring bands like American Authors, Bowling for Soup, GWAR, The Ataris and many more.

Til Midnight At The Nasher

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

Dallas, TX 75201

(214) 242-5100

www.nashersculpturecenter.org

Dates: See schedule

Nasher Sculpture Center’s ’til Midnight at the Nasher is a unique way for Dallas residents to hear great music from local talent in the beautiful setting of Nasher Garden, but there’s much more than just music to enjoy! Guests have the opportunity to “engage in social media scavenger hunts, progressive tours, and to view the permanent collection and special exhibitions.” There are also bar services, street tacos plus grab and go snacks courtesy of Wolfgang Puck Catering. Make an evening of it and call ahead to reserve picnic dining (to do so, call 214-361-5577 by 4 p.m. the Wednesday before). The next two events take place on July 21 and Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The Aug. 18 event will feature a concert by Reinventing Jude and a screening of 1991’s “Soapdish.” Best of all: admission is free.