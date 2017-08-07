CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Surveillance Video Shows Deadly Drive-By Shooting In Dallas

August 7, 2017 9:14 PM
Filed Under: crime stoppers, Dallas, dpd, Homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Dallas are looking for a car they said is connected to a shooting death that happened in the 700 block of Emberwood Drive.

Surveillance video shows it driving near the scene on July 15, 2017 the night Traytonio King, 39, was killed.

The car pulls up to the corner in the footage. Bright bursts of muzzle flashes break up the dark night as two people on the corner scramble to escape the gunfire.

Police responded that night at about 10 p.m. and found King suffering from a gunshot wound.

“There were several individuals standing outside, along with my husband, and a car drove by and started shooting. And they left my husband there. They left him there,” said King’s wife Shun.

traytonio king Surveillance Video Shows Deadly Drive By Shooting In Dallas

Traytonio King, 39 (photo courtesy: Facebook)

The father of three died at a local hospital from his injuries. He had celebrated his birthday just two weeks before his death with family.

Shun King and Traytonio’s mother say he didn’t know many people there that night‚
and they’re certain he wasn’t the intended target.

“He was at the wrong place at the wrong time. Yes, he was. Yes, he was. Just standing out there,” said Shun.

The couple recently moved into their home in Glenn Heights after living with family and working hard to scrape together enough savings.

“He made sure our dream came true,” said Shun, who wants to know who killed her husband and why. “You stole him from us. We didn’t even get a chance to spend our first holiday in this house together.”

Anyone with information about the case may call Detective Duggan at 214.671.3642.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477 and may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

 

 

